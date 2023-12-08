World Share

Global Food Security

Food is a basic that we all need to survive. Yet, millions of people are going hungry. In the 21st century, how is this still happening? Guests: Brenda Kariuki Senior Regional Communications Officer for Eastern Africa at the World Food Programme Peter Alexander Senior Lecturer in Global Food Security at the University of Edinburgh Cezar Gheorghe Grain Trade Analyst and Founder of AGRIColumn Frédéric Mousseau Policy Director at The Oakland Institute