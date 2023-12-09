POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHO says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the hour
Fighting has intensified in Gaza with dozens of casualties reported in Rafah, after aerial bombardments by Israeli forces early Saturday... In the past 24 hours, hundreds have been killed in Gaza, bringing the number of Palestinians killed since October the 7th to nearly 17,500. Of those, 70 percent are women and children, and over 46-thousand have been injured. Civilians in Gaza are facing dire shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine, and a growing threat of disease. Craig Boswell reports.
December 9, 2023
