December 10, 2023
02:39
02:39
More Videos
US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire
The US veto of a UN resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza has attracted huge criticism from world leaders and the UN itself. International human rights groups have also condemned the US vote calling it callous and inhumane. More than 17 and a half thousand Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began on October 7th. Shoaib Hasan has the reaction.
More Videos