‘Hanukkah for ceasefire’: Anti-Zionist Jews protest Gaza war outside White House

As US President Joe Biden celebrates Hanukkah with Jewish leaders inside White House, several anti-Zionist Jewish groups gather outside the most important American address, holding a counter-celebration and demanding an immediate end to Israel’s war on besieged Gaza. Organisers, including Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, say the protest is part of a “national Chanukah [Hanukkah] for ceasefire week of action” which started on December 7. For eight consecutive nights, candle lighting events demanding a permanent truce in Gaza have been organised in several US cities, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, and New York City.