At least 22 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah
At least 22 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt. Tens of thousands of people are taking shelter there, after being told to evacuate from the north. On Monday, United Nations envoys visited the border crossing with Egypt but without a US representative, laying bare the lack of political consensus to resolve this conflict. Claire Herriot has more.
December 12, 2023
