Six Palestinians killed in Jenin, including five in drone attack

Six Palestinians have been killed in Israel's latest raid in the occupied West Bank, including five in an Israeli drone strike. The city of Jenin was raided on Tuesday, as well as its refugee camp. Illegal raids in the occupied territory have become a nightly occurence since October 7th and have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to an economy that's already in tatters. Priyanka Navani reports.