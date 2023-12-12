World Share

New PM Tusk vows to restore the country's integrity within EU

Poland's incoming prime minister has vowed to restore the country's integrity within the European Union. Donald Tusk made his first speech to parliament since being given a mandate to form a new government. His reformist coalition will end almost a decade of right-wing rule in Poland - and more broadly - is seen as the first step towards thawing relations with the EU. Melinda Nucifora has more.