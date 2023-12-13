POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel dismisses reports of divisions with US over Gaza conflict
02:28
World
Israel dismisses reports of divisions with US over Gaza conflict
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says the humanitarian situation in Gaza is well past its breaking point. Philippe Lazzarini warns that the enclave is now one of the most dangerous places on earth. Functioning hospitals in the south have run out of medical supplies, while those in the north have come under fire and have endured ground raids by Israeli forces. This all comes, as cracks begin to surface in the US-Israel alliance. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
December 13, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?