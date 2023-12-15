POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova
EU to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova
The European Union says it will formally begin talks on allowing Ukraine to join as a full member. The decision comes as a surprise after Hungary had previously vowed to oppose the move. Leaders at the final EU Council summit of the year have also agreed to further membership talks for other countries, including Moldova and Georgia. TRT World’s Joel Flynn is in Brussels and sent us this report.
December 15, 2023
