China facing cold wave with temperatures dropping to -26°C
Provinces across southern China are bracing for a dramatic plunge in temperatures over the next 24 hours. While in the north of the country, forecasts suggest temperatures could dip to well below minus 40 degrees Celsius, possibly setting record lows. The wave of freezing weather is moving from China's north to south and it's just the latest example of extreme weather for the country this year. Randolph Nogel reports.
December 15, 2023
