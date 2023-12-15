What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Can Ukraine rally support to maintain its fight against Russian aggression?

US President Biden emphasises the significance of countering Russian aggression for US security, even as some Republican lawmakers push for a reduction in aid to Kiev. Meanwhile, with support for Ukraine waning in parts of the EU as well, can Kiev garner sufficient backing to sustain its resistance? Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Sergei Markov Political Science Professor at the MGIMO University Dana Lewis Journalist