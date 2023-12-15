POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What are famous brands hiding from you? - Episode 1: Nestle Company
When you hear the word “chocolate”, Nestle is probably the first brand that comes to mind. This multinational Swiss company, which owns more than 2,000 different brands, is one of the largest food and beverage producers in the world. However, while you may be happy when you’re eating a Nestle chocolate bar, you probably won't enjoy it as much when you hear about the scandals, scams and cover-ups behind the company. Curious? Watch to find out more. #Nestle #Scandal #Cheating #Cover-ups
December 15, 2023
