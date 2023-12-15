World Share

Türkiye to Extend Deployment of Its Forces in Libya for Two More Years

The Turkish parliament recently approved extending the deployment of its troops in Libya for two more years. The presidential motion says this is necessary to maintain 'the political dialogue' in the country. Libya, with rival governments based in the east and west, is currently under a ceasefire that came into effect in 2020. Ankara supports the western side - but has just hosted an official of the eastern government. So what could that mean? While there are efforts to hold Libya's long-delayed elections, the past months have added to the country's huge list of crises. Clashes broke out in the capital Tripoli in August, followed by flash floods that devastated the northeast, leaving thousands of people dead with many more missing. The tragedy triggered massive protests against the eastern government over its failure to deliver humanitarian aid. The UN has warned that a delay in elections could lead to more turmoil in the country. Ankara which supports the UN-backed government in Tripoli, signed several security and maritime agreements and has long called for a peaceful solution to Libya's deep divisions. Could its efforts as a mediator help bring all parties together? Guests: Ferhat Polat Researcher at University of Exeter Guma el Gamaty Head of Taghyeer Party