US National Security Adviser meets with Palestinian president
Israel is continuing its strikes across Gaza with a death toll now approaching 19 thousand Palestinians killed. There's also shortages of every basic necessity and aid agencies are warning of the growing humanitarian crisis that's unfolding in one of world's most densely populated areas. The Biden adminstration has signalled it wants the Israeli government to change the focus of its ten week military campaign against Hamas, to what's being called a more targeted approach. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
December 15, 2023
