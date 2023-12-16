POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Terrorism in Pakistan surges nine years after Peshawar attack
02:43
World
Terrorism in Pakistan surges nine years after Peshawar attack
It was labelled Pakistan's 9/11. The killing of over 140 school children in 2014 was a turning point in Islamabad's fight against terrorism. It propelled the government to launch a massive military operation against militant groups. By 2019, peace returned to Pakistan. But on the ninth anniversary of the Peshawar school attack, terrorism is rearing its head again. Kamran Yousaf has more.
December 16, 2023
