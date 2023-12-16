World Share

Two shipping companies suspend Red Sea operations

Two of the world's biggest shipping giants - one German and one Danish - have suspended all services through the Red Sea. It follows a string of attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels at the southern end of the Red Sea. The group has vowed to target vessels which it believes are heading to and from Israel, in an attempt to put pressure on the country to stop bombing Gaza. The waterway is a key maritime route for ships heading to and from the Suez Canal. Professor Abdullah Baabood Chair of the State of Qatar for Islamic Area Studies at Waseda University explains the situation.