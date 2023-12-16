POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Two shipping companies suspend Red Sea operations
04:44
World
Two shipping companies suspend Red Sea operations
Two of the world's biggest shipping giants - one German and one Danish - have suspended all services through the Red Sea. It follows a string of attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels at the southern end of the Red Sea. The group has vowed to target vessels which it believes are heading to and from Israel, in an attempt to put pressure on the country to stop bombing Gaza. The waterway is a key maritime route for ships heading to and from the Suez Canal. Professor Abdullah Baabood Chair of the State of Qatar for Islamic Area Studies at Waseda University explains the situation.
December 16, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?