Israeli attacks in Gaza continues as Netanyahu vows to end Hamas
02:38
World
Israel's assault on Gaza and the occupied territories continues, with the health ministry saying close to 20,000 people have been killed and over 50,000 injured in Gaza since October the 7th. Another 8,000 are believed to be lost under the rubble of collapsed buildings. With Benjamin Netanyahu's government convinced military action is the only option, it's not at all clear if anyone can stop the killings. Yunus Emre reports.
December 17, 2023
