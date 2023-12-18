POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Korean defence stocks rise as Asian markets fall into red
04:22
BizTech
South Korean defence stocks rise as Asian markets fall into red
One of the last trading weeks of the year, and markets are mostly red - all but South Korea, that's up 0.2% and led by defense stocks now outperforming the broader Kospi. That's as North Korea fired what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile, its second missile launch in less than 12 hours, according to South Korea's military, after Pyongyang condemnded moves by South Korea and the US to bolster their nuclear deterrence plans against North Korea. Korea Aerospace Industries' stock is now up 1.05%, Hyundai Rotem up 0.95%, and LIG Nex1 up over 5%. From 2018 to 2022, South Korea was the ninth largest weapons supplier globally, ahead of Israel, the Netherlands and Turkey.
December 18, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?