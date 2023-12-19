POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ruling party claims sweeping victory in Sunday’s vote
01:57
World
Ruling party claims sweeping victory in Sunday’s vote
Demonstraters have gathered in Belgrade to protest election result - demanding the annulment of the elections. Results in Sunday’s election appears to have given the nationalist incumbent Aleksander Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party a resounding victory, with more than 46% of the vote. The vote was for the national parliament and local councils. But the centrist opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence is accusing the government of election fraud and is promising a campaign of protests. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
December 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?