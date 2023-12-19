World Share

How Has Türkiye Navigated Past Its Deadly 2023 Earthquakes?

7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck the city of Kahramanmaras and devastated 11 provinces in Turkiye on February 6. Local and international aid poured into the country's southeast, as the extensive damage claimed over fifty-thousand lives. The quakes have affected around 14 million people. But what has changed since the tragedy occurred almost a year ago? In November, the parliament passed a law to speed up the process of urban transformation, as more than six-hundred-thousand houses were destroyed. Many earthquake survivors have filed lawsuits against their landlords and contractors claiming deliberate negligence, and seeking compensation for their losses. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, as the construction of two-hundred-and-fifty thousand houses continues, some will be delivered before the new year. While the quakes have cost Turkiye more than one-hundred billion dollars, the government is also pushing for projects focusing on disaster-response strategies and technological advancements. But will these measures be enough to prepare for a possible earthquake in Istanbul? Guests: Kenan Akbayram Head of Natural Disaster Research Centre Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst