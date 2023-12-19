World Share

Erdoğan, Orban Sign 16 Agreements After Pledging Deeper Ties in Budapest

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Turkiye and Hungary, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Budapest and met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The leaders signed 16 agreements to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, defence and energy. In the first 11 months of the year, trade volumes neared 4 billion dollars between the two allies with a shared target of 6 billion. This year, as energy supplies become a critical issue for Europe amid the conflict in Ukraine, Turkiye and Hungary are looking to increase cooperation in this field. Their discussions also included Israel's atrocities in Gaza, the conflict in Ukraine and the expansion of NATO.Turkiye and Hungary are the only two NATO countries standing in the way of Sweden's bid to become a member, although both for different reasons. Hungary is also an observer state in the Organisation of Turkic States, leaning towards the group for its shared economic, ideological and historic ties. Guest: Marton Ugrosdy Deputy State Secretary of Hungary