Israel’s withholding of the Palestinian clearance tax stunts the Palestinian economy
02:44
World
Israel’s withholding of the Palestinian clearance tax stunts the Palestinian economy
Israel has exacerbated challenges faced by the Palestinian economy after withholding the Palestinian Authority's clearance tax, in addition to its brutal attacks on Gaza following Hamas’s cross-border operation on October 7. The move is destabilising the Palestinian economy and comprising the income of Palestinian public servants in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, who have, as a result, only received 50 percent of one month's salary since October 7.&nbsp;
December 23, 2023
