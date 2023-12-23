World Share

International organisations warn of unprecedented famine in Gaza

Around 400 people have been killed in Gaza in the last 48 hours, as Israel's air and artillery bombardment continues unrelenting. More than 20,000 Gazans have been killed since October the 7th, tens of thousands are injured, and infrastructure decimated, but Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the assault will not stop. And it's caused a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions with almost two million people displaced, the UN says Gaza is now on the verge of famine. Shoaib Hasan reports.