At least 201 Palestinians have been killed over the weekend, as Israeli jets continue to strike Gaza. Clashes are also taking place in and around the Jabalia Camp between Israel's army and Hamas; Israel says 14 soldiers have been killed across the Gaza strip in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number to 154. Israel has vowed to fight until Hamas is destroyed, despite the United Nations' call for the delivery of more aid, and for the creation of conditions for the conflict to end. Shoaib Hasan begins our coverage.
December 24, 2023
