POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli missile strikes Maghazi Refugee Camp in Gaza, resulting in over 100 deaths
02:07
World
Israeli missile strikes Maghazi Refugee Camp in Gaza, resulting in over 100 deaths
Gaza's refugee camps have become the latest target of Israeli violence. On Monday, the Maghazi Refugee Camp, one of the most populous areas in central Gaza, was struck by an Israeli missile. More than 100 people were killed, with many more injured and in dire need of medical attention. Palestinian officials have described the scene as a "horrible massacre" and a war crime. Malik Fuda has more.
December 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?