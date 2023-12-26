World Share

2023 in Review: Around 6,000 migrants waiting at Mexico border to enter US

A surge of Central and South American migrants - estimated at around 6,000 people - is now heading toward the US border. This could be the largest single migrant push in more than a year, as they began their trek over the weekend. Senior US and Mexican officials are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the crisis. But, as Andy Roesgen reports, the situation at the US Southern border has never been more harrowing.