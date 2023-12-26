World Share

WHO: Desperation rising at Gaza hospitals due to hunger

At least 250 people have been killed in 24 hours in central Gaza. The UN describes the humanitarian situation as one of the worst in the world, with one of the biggest problems being the destruction of hospitals, none of which are functioning in the north of the enclave. Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has promised to increase his military's aggression in Gaza, despite American pleas for Israel to reduce the intensity of its strikes. Shoaib Hasan reports.