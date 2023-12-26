What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea reach 15

Yemen's Houthis have carried out more than 100 rocket or missile attacks targeting at least 12 commercial vessels in the Red Sea, operations they say will continue until Israel stops its assault on Gaza. However, there are doubts about how effective Washington's Operation Protective Guardian will be in deterring further attacks that have disrupted a key international trade route. Obaida Hitto reports.