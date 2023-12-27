World Share

Will Stockholm Get Ankara’s NATO Approval Following Deadly PKK Attack on Turkish Troops?

Two separate attacks on Turkish bases in northern Iraq killed 12 of its soldiers. The country has retaliated with a series of air strikes and operations by destroying PKK targets in northern Iraq and Syria. So far, at least 56 terrorists have been 'neutralised', including a so-called leader of the terrorist organisation. The US embassy in Turkiye showed support by posting a message saying, ‘We stand with our NATO ally.’ Although, the country recognises PKK as a terrorist group, it's also among the top supporters of its Syrian wing - the YPG. Still Ankara hopes to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the US as a way to combat terrorism. Recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his US counterpart assured him that the Congress would approve his request once Ankara ratifies Sweden's NATO bid. But Turkiye expects the Nordic country to take stricter measures against terror groups such as the PKK and FETO. Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership shortly after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February 2022. But will Stockholm be able to get Ankara's approval anytime soon? Guests: Jamie Shea Former NATO Official Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University