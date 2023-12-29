World Share

Argentina's economic deregulation sparks strong opposition

An emergency decree to deregulate Argentina's hamstrung economy is expected to take effect on Friday, unless it fails to pass both houses of Congress. It's part of newly-elected President Javier Milei's economic measures, in a country where 40 percent of people live in poverty, and inflation is in the triple digits. But the new measures are facing fierce opposition, as Leone Lakhani reports.