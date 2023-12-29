POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Armenia and Azerbaijan Reach a Peace Deal in 2024?
26:35
World
Will Armenia and Azerbaijan Reach a Peace Deal in 2024?
Clashes, disputes and complex geopolitics were the themes for the South Caucasus this past year. With many third-party players involved in trying to subdue tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, will peace reach the region in 2024? Nilly Kohzad reports. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Farid Shafiyev Chairperson at AIR Center Hikmet Hajiyev Adviser to the President of Azerbaijan
December 29, 2023
