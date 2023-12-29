World Share

Dozens killed by Russian air strikes in cities across Ukraine

Russia has launched one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, firing a barrage of missiles at cities across the country, killing at least 26 civilians. Following the destruction of a Russian warship in Crimea just days ago, the assault has been called a 'revenge attack'. Ukrainian authorities say many missiles interceptions were successful but destruction has swept the nation. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.