POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Displaced Gazans pick through rubble after deadly Rafah strike
01:36
World
Displaced Gazans pick through rubble after deadly Rafah strike
The Pentagon announced on Friday night that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has determined that an "emergency exists" requiring the immediate sale of shells and other equipment. His order means the deal doesn't have to be reviewed by Congress. In Doha, Qatari mediators have reportedly told Israel that Hamas has agreed to resume negotiations for the release of more hostages from Gaza, in exchange for up to a month-long truce. That's as the number killed in Gaza has now reached almost 22,000 people... with concerns growing over the health of those trying to stay alive. Leone Lakhani reports.
December 30, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?