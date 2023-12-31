POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
70% of Gaza Strip's infrastructure either damaged or destroyed
02:27
World
70% of Gaza Strip's infrastructure either damaged or destroyed
86 days of war. More than 21,800 people killed. And the growing spread of diseases. Palestinians trapped in Gaza are ushering in the new year with uncertainty. In the last 24 hours alone, at least 150 Palestinians have been killed in the territory. Despite weeks of stumbling diplomatic efforts, many Palestinians remain hopeful that ongoing negotiations brokered by Qatar between Israel and Hamas will bear fruit, and they will able to return home as 2024 begins. Shoaib Hasan reports
December 31, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?