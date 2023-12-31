POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pregnant women are giving birth in streets in Gaza
05:25
World
Pregnant women are giving birth in streets in Gaza
Palestinian women in Gaza are facing perilous childbirths, including caesareans without essential sterilization and amidst a lack of medicine. Overwhelmed hospitals are grappling with acute shortages of fuel and medical supplies, and are struggling to provide safe delivery services. From Rafah, Journalist and humanitarian worker, Haneen Harara, explains the difficulties facing pregnant women and new mothers.
December 31, 2023
