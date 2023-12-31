POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN peacekeeping mission withdraws from Mali after 10 years
World
On Sunday, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, is set to completely leave the West African country. The UN troops were initially welcomed by Malians, who hoped they would be able to help in the fight against armed groups who had taken control of large areas of the country. But ten years on, the foreign soldiers are leaving unceremoniously - with the instability far from contained. MINUSMA was the UN's second deadliest mission, after Lebanon. At least 310 of its peacekeepers have been killed since 2013. In June, Mali demanded all 12-thousand peacekeepers leave, and the UN Security Council voted to withdraw the mission. UN staff and troops have been leaving in stages for months, with a deadline of December 31st for a full withdrawal. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
December 31, 2023
