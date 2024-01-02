World Share

Nearly 2M displaced amid food, water, medicine shortages

Israel has closed 2023 with new assaults in central and southern Gaza, killing dozens of Palestinians. At least 150 people have been killed and another 286 injured in the latest attacks. This has raised the death toll to more than 21,800, with thousands more people feared to be underneath the rubble. Israeli forces have laid much of the Gaza Strip to waste, after weeks of relentless bombardment, leaving Palestinians with little hope for a better 2024. Melinda Nucifora has more.