Türkiye's exports reached an all-time high in 2023, despite challenges
02:41
BizTech
Türkiye's exports reached an all-time high in 2023 despite facing a number of global challenges. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement at an event in Ankara that the export figure had passed the 255 billion dollar mark which was above the government's own target. The rise comes despite a climate of regional instability and the devastating earthquakes that struck the southeastern Türkiye region. Our Diplomatic Correspondent, Andrew Hopkins, reports from Ankara.
January 2, 2024
