Hezbollah leader warns of no rules if Israel escalates war
02:24
World
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it's carried out nine attacks on Israeli positions along the border with Israel, following the killing of senior Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut. The Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah called Israel's assassination of the senior Hamas official a flagrant aggression on the capital and suggests the conflict could broaden into a wider regional war. TRT World's Joel Flynn has more.
January 4, 2024
