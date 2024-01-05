World Share

2023 Marked a Massive Success As Turkish Defence Exports Reach Record $5.5B

Turkish defence exports have reached a record-breaking high, as sales neared 6 billion dollars in 2023. The past year also saw the country wrap up some of its most-anticipated projects… from its first aircraft carrier TCG Anadolu to its unmanned combat aerial vehicles BAHA, ANKA 3 and TB3. The latest one to take flight was ANKA 3, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries. As for drone-maker Baykar's TB3, it is the updated version of TB2, which has been used in conflicts around the world, from Azerbaijan to Libya, and, more recently, Ukraine. These developments are part of an ongoing transformation in the country’s defence sector over the past two decades, during which it’s faced a score of Western arms embargoes. For Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, investing in defence is a must for the nation as a way to eliminate internal and external threats, one being the PKK terrorist organisation. Now Türkiye will allocate around 40 billion dollars to its defence budget in 2024, while it expects to dominate the arms industry, especially in African countries. Guests: Hamzah Rifaat Political Analyst Merve Seren Yesiltas Associate Professor at AYBU