26:00
Should election results in Bangladesh be respected?
The victory of Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League is marred by an opposition boycott and calls for a new election, raising doubts about the legitimacy of the outcome. Critics, including human rights groups, decry the erosion of democracy, while some in the region support the results. So, what is truly in the best interest of Bangladesh? Guests: Shah Ali Farhad Former Adviser to Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Farzana Sharmin Member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Human Rights Committee Michael Kugelman Director of the Wilson Center's South Asia Institute
January 8, 2024
