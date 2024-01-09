POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Blinken in Israel to focus on easing Gaza tensions
01:42
World
Blinken in Israel to focus on easing Gaza tensions
Already a moment of profound tension for the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his fourth visit to the Middle East since October. He's now in Tel Aviv meeting senior Israeli leaders. Blinken's emphasized Washington's commitment to working towards the release of all hostages. But he's also stressed the Biden administration's eagerness to see fighting in the Gaza Strip wind down, and the humanitarian situation improve significantly. Joel Flynn has more
January 9, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?