World Share

Blinken in Israel to focus on easing Gaza tensions

Already a moment of profound tension for the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his fourth visit to the Middle East since October. He's now in Tel Aviv meeting senior Israeli leaders. Blinken's emphasized Washington's commitment to working towards the release of all hostages. But he's also stressed the Biden administration's eagerness to see fighting in the Gaza Strip wind down, and the humanitarian situation improve significantly. Joel Flynn has more