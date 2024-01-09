World Share

Gaza’s health ministry warns of looming catastrophe in territory

Three months of Israel's relentless assault on the Gazan enclave has killed more than 23,000 people. Continuous airstrikes and a ground invasion have transformed once bustling neighborhoods into unrecognisable graveyards of rubble. The World Health Organization reports that staff members are fleeing due to fear of being targeted by the Israeli army. Authorities in Gaza are urgently calling for intervention to prevent a man-made 'health and humanitarian catastrophe.' Simon MacGregor-Wood begins our coverage.