POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Milorad Dodik Says Bosnia is ‘More Divided Than Ever’
15:54
World
Milorad Dodik Says Bosnia is ‘More Divided Than Ever’
Ethnic tensions are at risk of boiling over again in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite international warnings, Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, went ahead with a military parade to mark Republika Srpska's national day. The day commemorates the declaration of a separate Bosnian Serb state back in 1992, which would go on to spark the brutal Bosnian war that left more than 100-thousand dead, including the Srebrenica Genocide. The controversial holiday was deemed unconstitutional by Bosnia's Constitutional Court. But that did little to stop Dodik from using the day to rally his supporters. Melinda Nucifora attended the parade and spoke to the Bosnian Serb leader, who remained defiant in the face of global criticism. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 10, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?