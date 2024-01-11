World Share

WHO: Humanitarian, medical situation in Gaza 'dramatically bad'

The head of the World Health Organization says the situation is Gaza is now indescribable. With nearly 90 percent of the population displaced, Tedros Ghebreyesus says overcrowding is creating the ideal environment for diseases to spread. Most of WHO's aid deliveries into the north have had to be cancelled, due to safety concerns, while the number of Palestinians killed by Israel continues to rise. Andy Roesgen has the developments.