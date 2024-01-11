POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
WHO: Humanitarian, medical situation in Gaza 'dramatically bad'
02:20
World
WHO: Humanitarian, medical situation in Gaza 'dramatically bad'
The head of the World Health Organization says the situation is Gaza is now indescribable. With nearly 90 percent of the population displaced, Tedros Ghebreyesus says overcrowding is creating the ideal environment for diseases to spread. Most of WHO's aid deliveries into the north have had to be cancelled, due to safety concerns, while the number of Palestinians killed by Israel continues to rise. Andy Roesgen has the developments.
January 11, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?