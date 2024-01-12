What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

What could an escalation in the Red Sea cost the world?

The United States and the United Kingdom have targeted installations in Yemen in response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Will this escalate and further destabilie the already volatile region? Guests: David Rundell Former Chief of Mission at the American Embassy in Saudi Arabia Elisabeth Kendall Head of Girton College at the University of Cambridge Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Yemeni Journalist Lars Jensen CEO Vespucci Maritime