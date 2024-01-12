POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What could an escalation in the Red Sea cost the world?
25:55
World
What could an escalation in the Red Sea cost the world?
The United States and the United Kingdom have targeted installations in Yemen in response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Will this escalate and further destabilie the already volatile region? Guests: David Rundell Former Chief of Mission at the American Embassy in Saudi Arabia Elisabeth Kendall Head of Girton College at the University of Cambridge Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Yemeni Journalist Lars Jensen CEO Vespucci Maritime
January 12, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?