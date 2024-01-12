World Share

Turkish Foreign Minister Visits Two Central Asian Countries Mired in a Border Dispute

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has started 2024 with trips to two Central Asian countries, which have seen deadly border clashes in recent years. His first stop took him to the Kyrgz capital Bishkek, before moving on to Dushanbe, where he met Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Fidan signed cooperation agreements with the two nations and discussed ongoing projects, trade ties and defence. But one of the main topics during both trips was the ongoing border dispute between Bishkek and Dushanbe. Fidan said he hopes the two neighbors will resolve their dispute in March. In December 2023, the Central Asian countries agreed on the demarcation of 47 kilometres of their border. Clashes broke out between Kyrgyzistan and Tajikistan in 2022 in the Batken region, leaving dozens dead. After the break up of the Soviet Union in the early 90s, the two neighbours have seen numerous border conflicts, over this agriculturally and resource rich strip of land, home to hundreds of thousands of people. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Bruce Pannier Central Asia Analyst Assel Tutumlu Associate Professor at Near East University