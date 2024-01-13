What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Houthis fire a ballistic missile on Friday but no ships were hit

The US says Yemen's Houthis have fired a ballistic missile on Friday but did not hit any ships. The Iran-backed group has vowed to continue targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, despite a series of US-led air strikes on its mliltary positions. Hundreds of Thousands have gathered in the Yemeni capital in protest,with Houthi leaders promising Britain and the United States will pay a heavy price. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.