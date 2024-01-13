POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What is wrong with US media coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza?
What is wrong with US media coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza?
The New York Times is labelled ‘New York Crimes’, a ‘die-in’ is held in front of CNN, and now a protest is planned outside the Washington Post headquarters. Since October 7, pro-Palestine activists have been criticising how most of the mainstream US news organisations cover Israel’s war on Gaza. This Palestinian American journalist tells TRT World what she finds problematic in the mainstream US coverage.
January 13, 2024
