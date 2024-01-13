World Share

Türkiye neutralised 57 terrorists during operations

Türkiye has launched an air operation in northern Iraq and Syria against the PKK/YPG terror group's positions. Turkish jets hit 25 PKK targets in Iraq's Metina, Hakhurk and Qandil regions, as well as other terror positions in northern Syria. According to the Defence Ministry, 57 terrorists are neutralised in both regions so far. The operations come after the PKK attacked a Turkish defensive post in northern Iraq on Friday, killing nine soldiers and injuring four. A security meeting chaired by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has wrapped up. The written statement released after the meeting has strongly condemned the terrrorist attack while emphasizing Türkiye's determination to continue its fight against terrorism. Murat Aslan is an associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University, speak about what that the security meeting was all about, what kind of a strategy have been identified and could a new comprehensive campaign be launched.